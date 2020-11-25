Firefighters called to machinery blaze at Leith docks
Firefighters have been tackling a fire in a large machine at a site in Edinburgh's Leith docks.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFRS) said it was alerted to the blaze at Bredero House in the Imperial Docks just before 12:20.
Four appliances have been sent to the scene, and the fire service said there were no reports of casualties at this stage.
A large plume of smoke could be seen from the scene of the blaze.
Police Scotland said it was aware of the incident but not involved.