Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins' 'absolute dream' victory
- Published
The first ever Scottish winner of the Great British Bake Off has described his victory as an "absolute dream".
Peter Sawkins, a finance student from Edinburgh, said he planned to continue his studies alongside his baking.
The 20-year-old, nick-named the "baby-faced assassin" by host Noel Fielding, is also the youngest ever winner of the popular show.
He said he watched Tuesday's final with his flatmates in Edinburgh, two of whom did not know he had won.
Peter celebrated the broadcast by baking a chocolate cake, which he shared with his flatmates when they all sat down to watch the final episode.
He had to keep news of his triumph quiet since the show finished filming in August.
Speaking to BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said he had told his immediate family and some close friends, but kept everyone else guessing as he progressed through the rounds.
He said: "There is something very nice that I can finally stop keeping the secret and share it with friends and family.
"It's an absolute dream - I was really pleased with how I managed to step through all the challenges.
"I feel in a really privileged position because of course there will be some opportunities that arise from this, and it would be amazing to try and explore them, but at the same time I am going to keep on going with my degree, so I'm in a nice position."
Covid restrictions meant the show was filmed in a bubble.
Before participating, everyone involved with the production - including contestants, judges, hosts, crew, staff, and cleaners - were required to self-isolate for nine days and take three Covid-19 tests.
Upon arrival, they all quarantined at a hotel for 14 days before production began and stayed together in the bubble until filming ended six weeks later.
Peter said this added to the intensity of the experience with the other bakers, but also added to the disappointment as each contestant left.
He said: "It was incredibly difficult, we got really close, really fast.
"We were eating together, baking together, in the tent together.
"Any time someone left it felt like a member of your family was being taking away and it didn't get any easier."
'You can't not like him'
Peter won the show's star baker prize twice and impressed the judges throughout.
Judge Prue Leith said it was the closest final they had to judge and the hardest decision to make.
She said: "Do you know I am terribly proud of Peter and I feel as if he is my grandson. He is such a nice guy and he is so eager to learn, you can't not like him."