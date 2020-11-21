BBC News

Man arrested after seriously injured toddler dies in Edinburgh

Published
image copyrightAlan Simpson
image captionPolice were called to an address in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh

A two-year-old child has died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Muirhouse area of the city at about 09:30 on Saturday morning. The boy died at the scene shortly after.

Police have confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers called for anyone who may have information to contact them.

Ch Insp David Happs, from Drylaw Police Station, said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.

"We understand an incident such as this can cause distress and alarm to the local community. There will be a continued police presence in the area as we conduct enquiries."

