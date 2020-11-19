Covid in Scotland: Mass testing of students to begin at St Andrews
- Published
The University of St Andrews looks set to become the first in Scotland to start mass-testing students for Covid-19 ahead of the Christmas holidays.
A testing base will be set up in its sports centre from Monday 30 November.
Students will be encouraged to get tested twice, three days apart, before they return home for the festive season.
If both tests are negative, university leaders are urging students to travel as soon as possible.
The Scottish government announced plans last week for asymptomatic testing of students to allow them to go home for the winter break.
St Andrews students will be offered a lateral-flow test which involves taking a swab from the mouth and the nose.
The tests are voluntary but students have been strongly advised to take them.
The Scottish government is recommending that two tests are taken, at least three days apart and ideally not more than five days apart, to increase confidence that they are not infectious.
Students will be notified of the test result by email or text by NHS Test and Protect within 24 hours - and possibly much faster.
If they test positive, they will be asked to take a further test of the more accurate PCR variety to confirm the result and they should self-isolate.
If tests are negative, the university is encouraging students to travel as soon as possible - ideally within 24 hours - to minimise the risk of picking up Covid before they leave.
Voluntary lockdown
A total of 86 students and 10 staff have tested positive at the Fife university since 1 September, according to its own records.
On Thursday last week, 155 people were self-isolating because they were waiting for a test result or they were a contact of a positive case.
In September students at the university were asked to observe a weekend-long "voluntary lockdown" as infection rates increased among students across Scotland.
The following weekend students across Scotland were told not to go to pubs, parties or restaurants in a bid to stem a spate of outbreaks.
However St Andrews says it has maintained one of the best records in the UK for keeping Covid levels low within its student community of 9,000.
About 80% of them are planning to return home over Christmas, according to a survey by St Andrews Students' Association.
The university says there has been no evidence of transmission among students in the classroom or from students to the wider community.
No student residences have been shut down and no members of the university community have become seriously ill, it added.
A university spokesman said: "Our priority this term has been to keep our community safe and, in doing so, ensure that the wider community of St Andrews is as safe as possible.
"This has been a very challenging semester for everyone at St Andrews, but the response of the vast majority of our students to the risks of Covid transmission and the necessary restrictions placed on them has been hugely positive and responsible.
"As the end of term approaches, we hope this new testing regime will allow students to travel home for Christmas with the reassurance that they are not taking Covid with them."