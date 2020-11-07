Child hurt in hit-and-run on Edinburgh pedestrian crossing
A six-year-old boy has been injured in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.
He was using a pedestrian crossing when he was struck by a grey Skoda Fabia car, but the driver did not stop.
The child is being treated in hospital for facial injuries following the crash on the West Approach Road at 16:40 on Friday.
Police have made a direct appeal to the driver of the car which they say sustained damaged to a fog light and mirror.
Sgt Peter Scott said: "We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch. I would also appeal directly to the driver of the car involved to come forward.
"The grey Skoda Fabia sustained damage to the nearside fog lamp and nearside mirror. If anyone has information which could help to identify this car, then please get in touch."