Cyclist killed in crash with lorry in Edinburgh named
A cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Edinburgh has been named by police.
She was 36-year-old Heather Stronach.
The accident happened on Portobello High Street at about 14:45 on Monday. Mrs Stronach was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband Martyn paid tribute to his wife in a statement released by police, saying: "Heather loved to ride her bike. I am feeling pretty lost. I have lost my best friend and my soul mate."
Sgt Mark Banner, of the road policing unit, appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, either shortly before or at the time to contact officers.
He said: "I'd also ask drivers who were in the area around 2.45pm to check their dashcam footage."