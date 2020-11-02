BBC News

Cyclist in Edinburgh in 'serious collision' with lorry

Published
image captionThe incident occurred near the junction where Sir Harry Lauder Road meets Portobello High Street

A cyclist has been involved in a "serious collision" with a lorry in Edinburgh's Portobello area.

The accident occurred near the junction of Portobello High Street and Sir Harry Lauder Road at around 14:45 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers remain at the scene and two ambulances were in attendance.

Sir Harry Lauder Road is currently closed in both directions, while Portobello High Street is closed at the junction with Aldi.

image captionThe accident caused major queues and delays in the Portobello area

Related Topics

  • Edinburgh
  • Portobello