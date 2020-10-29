Edinburgh City FC social club killer jailed for life
- Published
A man who killed an electrician by stabbing him in the throat has been jailed for life.
Paul Smith, 43, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison for the murder of Andrew McCarron, 49, before being eligible for release.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Smith pushed a knife six inches (15cm) into Mr McCarron's throat.
Mr McCarron tried to intervene when Smith went after his ex-wife's partner at Edinburgh City FC's social club.
The court heard that Smith had gone out armed with a knife after months of sending threatening texts to his ex-wife, Nicola Johnstone, about her new partner Jamie Bell.
He was said to have been driven by an "obsessive hatred" of Mr Bell and a disturbance broke out when he went to the club where the Bell family were enjoying a night out on 21 July last year.
When Mr McCarron - who was engaged to Mr Bell's mother Catherine - tried to stop the situation escalating, he was fatally wounded by Smith.
'Murderous attack'
Judge Lord Burns told Smith, who appeared in court via a video link: "You undoubtedly went out that night armed with a knife and had, according to CCTV footage, spent a little time thinking about what you were doing.
"You did not give evidence, but what is plain is that when confronted by Mr McCarron you deliberately stabbed him with a large knife taken from your home a short time before. The jury found that to be a murderous attack."
Smith admitted killing Mr McCarron, who was originally from Birmingham, but had denied murdering him. However, he was found guilty of murder by a jury.
Nicola Johnstone told the court she had split from Smith in February last year and began a relationship with Mr Bell. She said Smith started threatening Mr Bell on a weekly basis.
Speaking about the killing of Mr MCarron, prosecutor Lisa Gillespie QC said: "There can hardly be a clearer example of a murderous attack than for somebody to target a vulnerable area of the body such as the neck where there are several major blood vessels."
Smith's lawyer said he had "expressed remorse and awareness of the devastation he has caused to the friends and relatives of Andrew McCarron."