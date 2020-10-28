Man who killed ex-partner by setting her alight held at State Hospital
A man who killed his former partner by setting her alight has been sent to a high security psychiatric hospital without limit of time.
Kevin Marks poured petrol on Ann Drummond before setting fire to her in her car in West Lothian in June 2019.
She died in hospital after medics found that more than 80% of her body had been injured by burns.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that psychiatrists who examined Marks, 48, found he had paranoid schizophrenia.
Last month prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to a charge of murder on the basis that his mental health was so poor he was not responsible for his actions.
Medical staff at the State Hospital at Carstairs recommended Marks be given an order which compels him to receive medical treatment at the facility. They also recommended that he be kept there without limit of time.
Judge Simon Collins QC agreed to impose the restriction and treatment order on Marks.
"This is a horrifying and tragic case," he said. "There is nothing which the court can say or do which will ease the pain and suffering of the friends and family of the deceased."
During earlier proceedings, the court heard that before attacking Ms Drummond, Marks had been arrested earlier in the same week in connection with other alleged offences.
Officers were so concerned by his mental health that he was twice assessed by community forensic nurses.
However, the medical staff concluded he was fit to be released and he later appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court and was granted bail.
'Standing over her laughing'
Ms Drummond had been so concerned about Marks' mental health that she went to meet him at the court.
Marks then attacked his former partner in her vehicle at an unclassified countryside road near Bathgate.
Prosecutor Alan Cameron told the court that eyewitnesses noticed a car on fire and phoned 999.
He added: "In the ambulance Ms Drummond spoke to paramedics. She said that she had been in the passenger seat and that Mr Marks had poured petrol on her and set her alight.
"She said that she had got out of the car and while she was rolling on the ground trying to put the fire out he was standing over her laughing."
Mr Cameron told temporary judge Collins that Ms Drummond had been in a relationship with Marks for around two and a half years - the pair split a week before she died.
He had previously helped Ms Drummond with her dog walking business.
Mr Cameron also explained the reasons why the Crown accepted the not guilty pleas.
He said: "Mr Marks has pled not guilty on the basis that he is not criminally responsible for his conduct due to mental disorder.
"That plea, and the existence of the mental disorder in question at the time of the conduct is supported by the psychiatrists who have prepared reports for the court.
Marks observed proceedings via video link.
Defence advocate Shelagh McCall QC said her client appreciated the need for him to be sent to Carstairs.
She added: "Mr Marks appreciates the need for him to be in the State Hospital and realises the need for treatment."