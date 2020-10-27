Victim's family pleads for help to find Torphichen hit-and-run driver
The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run in West Lothian say they have been left "totally devastated and heartbroken" by his death.
George Robertson was struck by a vehicle on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen last month.
Mr Robertson's brother David said he was "pleading" for information about the driver, who failed to stop after the crash.
He said the person responsible lacked "moral conviction or compassion".
Mr Robertson, 53, was on his way home to Torphichen when the crash happened between 22:50 and 22:55 on Sunday 20 September.
He died a short time later at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
His brother said George was an "unbelievably healthy and fit son, brother and father who had so much to live for until someone took his life from us".
"The person or persons who ran over my brother George have not had the moral conviction or compassion to come forward, to explain to police what happened in this tragic road accident," he said.
"I am now pleading for information from their family, friends or the public who might know something about what happened, to please call the police on 101.
"No words I write can describe how I, my 85-year-old mum who is totally devastated, and my family feel right now, or ever will feel.
"We are hoping there are people with family morals and compassion who will come forward. Please do the right thing, talk to the police and have some self-respect."
Examining CCTV
Police want to trace a dark coloured Nissan Qashquai, believed to be about three years old, in connection with the incident.
Officers say it would have suffered damage to its underbody as a result of the collision but is unlikely to have any visible front-end damage.
Insp Peter Houston from Police Scotland said officers were examining hours of CCTV as part of the inquiry.
"I believe that the answers lie within the local community and would urge anyone with information to come forward," he said.
"No matter how insignificant you think your information is, please let us be the judge of that, as even the slightest detail could help us piece together what happened."