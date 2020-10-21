Police investigate 'blood-stained' clothing at Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh
- Published
Police are continuing to search an area of Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh after the discovery of what appears to be a "blood-stained" piece of clothing.
The clothing has been sent to the lab and is undergoing further analysis.
Police were notified of the discovery at about 09:35 on Tuesday and officers taped off part of the woodlands area popular with walkers and residents.
Officers said no other related items have been found and inquiries are ongoing.