Woman removed from EasyJet plane for not wearing face mask
- Published
A woman was removed from an EasyJet flight from Belfast to Edinburgh amid claims she refused to wear a face mask and shouted "everybody dies" at crew.
Video of the incident at Belfast International Airport on Sunday has been shared on social media.
It shows a woman with a Scottish accent swearing and shouting "everybody dies, you know that?" as she picks up her bag and jacket while being ushered off.
She apparently pretends to cough on passengers as she walks down the aisle.
An Easyjet spokesman confirmed police were called on Sunday following an incident on flight EZY481 "due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering".
"In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking," the spokesman added.
"Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware of this requirement for the health and safety of everyone onboard.
"We will not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards other passengers and crew."
A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said airport police were called at around 16:35 on Sunday and the passenger was "subsequently arrested and is currently under investigation".