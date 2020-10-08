Woman seriously injured by car on Edinburgh zebra crossing
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while on a zebra crossing in Edinburgh.
She and a 34-year-old man, who was also on the crossing, were hit by the silver Mercedes at about 15:15 on Wednesday.
The collision took place on Pennywell Road, close to the Pennywell Arcade.
The woman, who is also 34, is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The man did not need treatment. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Peter Scott said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Pennywell Road at around 15.15.
"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or observed a silver Mercedes on the road, to please get in touch.
"We would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."