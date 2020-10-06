Covid in Scotland: Deaths after outbreaks at two Lothian care homes
A number of residents have died following "significant outbreaks" of Covid-19 at two care homes in Lothian.
Investigations began after cases were identified at Milford House and Redmill care homes.
More than 80 residents and staff across the two homes have tested positive.
NHS Lothian said due to patient confidentiality it could not be specific about the number of residents who had died, as it was fewer than five across both homes.
At HC One's Redmill care home in West Lothian, 53 residents and staff have tested positive for Covid.
At Milford House in Edinburgh, which is operated by Renaissance Care, 29 people have tested positive.
Enhanced infection control measures
The health board said as soon as the first cases were identified, the homes were closed to visitors and additional testing of all staff and residents was introduced.
Incident management teams (IMT) are now dealing with the outbreaks.
NHS Lothian's Dr Frederike Garbe, chairman of the IMT, said enhanced testing helped identify staff and residents with coronavirus before they become symptomatic.
"That gives us the opportunity to introduce enhanced infection control measures and barriers sooner than we would previously have been able to," he said. "It allows staff and residents to commence self-isolation before they become symptomatic, which in turn reduces the likelihood of passing on the infection to others.
"As part of the infection control measures, the homes were closed to visitors. We know this is difficult for residents and their relatives, but it is necessary to ensure the outbreaks are brought under control as quickly as possible and we and thank relatives for their co-operation and understanding."
A spokeswoman for HC One, the UK's largest care homes operator, said: "Following routine testing, we can confirm Redmill care home is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.
"We are taking all necessary precautions to minimise the risk of transmission to other colleagues and residents."
Renaissance Care, which has 15 homes across Scotland, said: "It's extremely disappointing that, having remained entirely Covid free for the past six months, our Milford House care home is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19.
"We continue to work with all relevant parties and have implemented strict control measures."
'Have to be vigilant'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the outbreak during the Scottish government's briefing on Tuesday.
She said she would not comment on the specific care home outbreaks because she "did not have all of the detail in front of me".
However, she did say: "We have taken, and continue to take, a range of measures, not least the testing programme in care homes, to firstly try to stop the virus getting into care homes and making sure there are very robust infection control in care homes.
"The fact that we are seeing cases in care homes again is another reason why we have to be very vigilant and not be complacent about the situation we are facing."