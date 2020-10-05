Father admits killing two-month-old daughter
A father has admitted killing his two-month-old baby daughter by violently shaking her at their flat in East Lothian.
Joseph Ray, 32, admitted a reduced charge of culpable homicide. He had initially faced a charge of murder at the High Court in Glasgow.
The attack on baby Ava Ray, which took place in Prestonpans in November 2012, resulted in an investigation lasting nearly seven years.
Ray will be sentenced next month.
Judge Lady Stacey remanded him in custody.
Ambulance call
Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said Ray, a binman, and his partner Lauren Scott had "arguments" after the birth of Ava in September 2012.
On the evening of the killing, Ava had been left in the care of Ray while Ms Scott went to work in a local bar.
At about 22:50, Ray rushed to a neighbour's house saying he had found his daughter "cold to the touch".
A 999 call was made and Ray was told to carry out CPR while an ambulance was sent out.
Ms Edwards said: "A paramedic observed immediately that the baby was in cardiac arrest, white in colour, limp and unresponsive."
Expert opinion
Tests at Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children showed her brain had been "starved" of oxygen.
Ava died early the next morning.
The court heard it was concluded at that time there were "no apparent suspicious circumstances" and the baby's death was initially treated as "unascertained".
Between 2014 and 2018, a number of experts were consulted.
"Following protracted discussions...the medical consensus is now that the pattern of injury...was caused by trauma," Ms Edwards added.
In March 2019, Ray first appeared in court in connection with his daughter's death.
He had previously been on bail.