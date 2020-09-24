Three who murdered Edinburgh pensioner have jail terms cut Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption Keirin McMillan and Levi Brown received life sentences

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man who murdered an Edinburgh pensioner have had their jail terms cut.

Keirin McMillan, 20, his 17-year-old brother, Aron, and Levi Brown, 17, received life sentences for their part in killing Alasdair Forsyth last year.

A court heard they attacked the 67-year-old with a screwdriver, hammer and a wrench during a robbery at his home.

The punishment parts of the life sentences were reduced at the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Keirin McMillan was initially told he would spend at least 18 years in prison but that was cut to 16 years at the appeal court last week.

His brother's term was reduced from 17 years and three months to at least 13 years.

And Brown, who was just 15 when he took part in the murder, had his term cut from 17 to 13 years.

During proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this year, Judge Lord Uist described the manner of Mr Forsyth's death as a "scandal".