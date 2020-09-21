Police search for driver after pedestrian killed near Torphichen Published duration 53 minutes ago

image copyright Google

A 53-year-old man has died after a hit-and-run in West Lothian on Sunday night.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the B792 Torphichen to Bathgate road at about 23:05 but the driver did not stop.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but died a short time later.

Officers appealed for anyone with information about the vehicle to contact them.

The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.

Insp Peter Houston said the crash was a "serious incident" and asked for witnesses to come forward.

"We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on the B792 before the collision, and may have seen the deceased walking, he was wearing all dark clothing," he said.

"Equally, we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark vehicle in the area either before or after the time of the collision, it may have had fresh damage."