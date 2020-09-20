BBC News

Crash cyclist 'achieves world record' for North Coast 500

Published
image copyrightThomas Haywood
A Scottish cyclist who was hit by a car at 70mph while riding across North America on a round-the-world trip, is believed to have set a new world record for the North Coast 500 route.
Josh Quigley, 28, from Livingston, completed the 516-mile route in 31hrs and 17 mins - six minutes faster than world record holder James McCallum.
Mark Beaumont first did the route in 37hrs and 58 mins.
The record is yet to be verified by Guinness World Records.
  • Badly-injured cyclist had 'angel on his shoulder'
  • Round-the-world cyclist badly injured in US crash
The North Coast 500 in the Highlands is ranked as one of the world's toughest endurance challenges as it has 34,423ft (10,492) of ascent - more than Mount Everest, which stands at 29,029ft (8848m).
On 21 December last year, Mr Quigley was hit by a vehicle in Flat, Texas. He had operations on a broken heel and ankle as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.
image copyrightJosh Quigley
image captionJosh Quigley fractured his skull during the accident
image copyrightMartin Wood/Thomas Haywood
Mr Quigley's world record attempt was raising money for Baylor Scott & White Medical Centre, in Temple, Texas, where he received intensive care treatment after his crash.
His big goal in 2020 was to recover from his injuries and get back to Texas to finish his round-the-world cycle.
However, the coronavirus pandemic meant he was unable to return to complete it.
image copyrightJosh Quigley
For his latest non-stop challenge he had to cycle through the night in 12 hours of total darkness.
It was estimated he would burn more than 20,000 calories and would consume all his food and drink while on his bike.
Guinness World Records has been contacted by BBC Scotland.

