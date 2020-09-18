'Voluntary lockdown' plea to St Andrews University's students
Students at St Andrews University have been asked to observe a voluntary lockdown this weekend.
Principal Sally Mapstone has written to the students, asking them to "remain in your rooms as much as possible".
She has also asked them not to party or go to bars and restaurants, and to avoid mixing with people outside their households.
She said the move was in response to Nicola Sturgeon's comments about preventing a national lockdown.
