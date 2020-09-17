Crash cyclist to make world record bid on North Coast 500 By Angie Brown

Josh Quigley

A Scottish cyclist who was hit by a car at 70 mph while riding across North America on a solo round-the-world trip, is aiming to set a new world record on the North Coast 500 route.

Josh Quigley, 28, from Livingston, aims to break the record set by James McCallum of 31hrs and 23 mins.

Mark Beaumont, the fastest man to cycle around the world, first did it in 37hrs and 58 mins.

The North Coast 500 is a 516-mile route in the Scottish Highlands.

Mr Quigley has now fully recovered from his life threatening injuries.

He was hit by a vehicle in Flat, Texas, on 21 December 2019. He had operations on a broken heel and ankle as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck, which feeds blood to his brain.

The North Coast 500 is ranked as one of the world's toughest endurance challenges as it has 34,423ft (10,492) of ascent - more than Mount Everest, which stands at 29,029ft (8848m).

image copyright Josh Quigley image caption Josh Quigley fractured his skull during the accident

Mr Quigley said the world record attempt will raise money for Baylor Scott & White Medical Centre, in Temple, Texas, where he received intensive care treatment after his crash.

He said: "During the weeks I spent there, I had a series of surgical procedures including a traumatic brain injury, fractured skull, seven broken ribs, punctured lung and multiple fractures to my back and legs.

"I then had rigorous physiotherapy and a rehabilitation plan so that just 11 weeks later, I was back on my bike.

"So the centre means so much to me."

He added that he did not feel nervous about the record attempt as he was "100% ready" saying "this is my time".

Josh's big goal in 2020 was to recover from his injuries and get back to Texas to finish his round-the-world cycle.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has meant he has been unable to return to complete it.

The non-stop challenge will require him to cycle through the night—including 12 hours of total darkness. Josh will not stop to sleep and will not take any breaks along the way.

It is estimated he will burn over 20,000 calories during this time and will consume all his food and drink while on his bike.