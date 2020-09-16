Route shut after major potato spillage Published duration 12 minutes ago

image copyright Traffic Scotland image caption It took almost two hours to clear the potatoes from the carriageway

The A1 in East Lothian was partially closed after a tractor carrying thousands of potatoes overturned.

The route was shut southbound at the Thistly Cross Roundabout near Dunbar while the vegetables were cleared from the road.

Traffic Scotland said it took almost two hours to clear the potatoes from the route, which was reopened at 09.40 on Wednesday.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

The spillage forced the road to be closed after Haddington and traffic was diverted via the A199.

Traffic Scotland raised the alarm at about 07.45.

A recovery operation was launched by the Trunk Road Incident Support Service in a bid to reopen the route, according to Traffic Scotland.