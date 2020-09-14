Coronavirus: Seven Covid cases linked to police training college Published duration 39 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption The cluster is linked to the driving school at the Police Scotland training college

Seven people with links to the driving school at the Police Scotland training college in Tulliallan have tested positive for coronavirus.

NHS Fife said the seven people included household contacts and all were experiencing mild symptoms.

The health board said there was no evidence of transmission within the wider facility.

Contact-tracing is being carried out and contacts are being asked to self-isolate pending further tests.

Dr Lorna Watson, a public health consultant at NHS Fife, said: "We appreciate that students and staff attending the Police Scotland college at Tulliallan may be concerned, however, there is no indication of further transmission of Covid-19 at the facility and we believe the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low.

"As part of the Test and Protect programme, we have systems in place to identify close contacts of positive cases quickly to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread further.

"This is a tried and tested method of breaking the chains of transmission for communicable viruses such as Covid-19."

'Complacency'

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the news was concerning but not a surprise.

Chairman David Hamilton said: "We have been warning of the dangers of complacency within Police Scotland for a number of weeks now- particularly in relation to basic protective measures such as mask wearing.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the force was following Scottish government and NHS guidance.

"We have robust measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus," he said.