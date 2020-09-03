Image copyright PA Media

Police have launched an investigation after more than 300 people were discovered at a house party in Midlothian.

Officers were called to the party, which was run as a commercial event in a rented property, at 00:20 on Sunday.

They said organisers showed a "blatant disregard" for coronavirus rules which limit indoor gatherings to no more than eight people from three households.

The party was dispersed and a 29-year-old man issued with a fixed penalty.

Police are investigating culpable and reckless conduct charges against the organisers of the party.

Residents at risk

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, of Police Scotland, said: "Those attending this organised event showed a blatant disregard for the regulations in place to help save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Anyone attempting to hold such an event, or any party in clear breach of the law, should be aware they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland."

Councillor Stephen Curran, chairman of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: "Those 300 or so people didn't just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

"We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they."

The Midlothian party was one of about 300 reported to police across the country last weekend.

Officers issued six fixed penalties.

Prevent spread

Five were issued after officers attended reports of a house party in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, at about 20:00 on Saturday, August 30, 2020.

Two men were also arrested in connection with a fight at the property.

Alison McCallum, director of Public Health at NHS Lothian said: "We must continue to help prevent the spread of coronavirus which is why it is critical we don't socialise in the same way we did in pre-Covid times.

"That means we must meet with no more than eight people from a maximum of three households at a time indoors and no more than 15 people from a maximum of five households at a time outdoors.

"This is also why nightclubs are currently closed and larger gatherings such as house parties are not permitted."