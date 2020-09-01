Man charged over death of woman in crash

Image caption Fiona Reid was described by her family as "a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many"

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a woman in a five-vehicle crash in West Lothian.

David MacDonald, 41, was also accused of having no licence or insurance at the time of the collision which killed 37-year-old Fiona Reid.

He made no plea when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on three road traffic charges.

Ms Reid was driving one of the three cars involved in the crash on the A7066 near Bathgate on 7 July.

Two motorbikes were also involved in the collision.

Ms Reid died in hospital the following day

Her family described her as "a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many".

MacDonald, from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, was committed for further examination and released on bail pending further investigations.