Image caption Flowers were left close to the crash scene

Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in West Lothian that left two men dead and two others badly injured.

The Subaru car left the A706 Longridge Road in Whitburn at about 05:00 on Saturday.

Two passengers, aged 19 and 23, died at the scene. Two other male passengers, aged 52 and 28, were taken to hospital with "life threatening injuries".

The 25-year-old driver, who was also injured, was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

Police Scotland said he required hospital treatment and that enquiries were ongoing.