Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Whitburn crash: Floral tributes left for men who died

  • 30 August 2020
Floral tributes
Image caption Flowers were left close to the crash scene

Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in West Lothian that left two men dead and two others badly injured.

The Subaru car left the A706 Longridge Road in Whitburn at about 05:00 on Saturday.

Two passengers, aged 19 and 23, died at the scene. Two other male passengers, aged 52 and 28, were taken to hospital with "life threatening injuries".

The 25-year-old driver, who was also injured, was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

Police Scotland said he required hospital treatment and that enquiries were ongoing.

Image caption Police investigators remained at the scene on Sunday

