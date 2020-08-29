Two young men have died and two others are critically ill after a car crashed in West Lothian early on Saturday.

Police said two passengers, aged 19 and 23, were declared dead at the scene in Whitburn after a Subaru car left the road.

Two other male passengers, aged 52 and 28, sustained "life threatening injuries" in the crash on the A706 Longridge Road at about 05:00.

The 25-year-old driver of the car, who was also injured, has been arrested.

Police Scotland said he required hospital treatment and that enquiries were ongoing.

Insp Roger Park, of Lothians Road Policing Unit said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the men's family and friends at this time.

"Investigations into the crash are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to call 101."