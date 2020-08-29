Windsurfer found miles from land in Firth of Forth

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The windsurfer was stranded in the water off May Island

Lifeboat crews have helped rescue a windsurfer stranded miles from land in the Firth of Forth.

The RNLI shared dramatic footage after two boats from Anstruther were dispatched by the UK Coastguard.

The alert was raised by an eagle-eyed resident in Anstruther who spotted something wrong while looking out of the window with a telescope.

The windsurfer could be heard telling the crew the "wind had just dropped" as he crossed the water.

He was taken to the safety of Dunbar harbour, 16 miles from Anstruther.

The incident happened on Friday evening when the Anstruther crew were told someone was in difficulty south of May Island.

Two lifeboats were dispatched from Anstruther

After a short search, he was found 10 miles from Anstruther and a further six miles from his destination, Dunbar.

The decision was made to take him to Dunbar harbour as it was closer.

'Praised efforts'

A volunteer crew at Dunbar launched their own inshore lifeboat to help the crews into the narrow and blustery harbour mouth.

RNLI volunteer crew member Shelley Watson said: "We would like to praise the efforts of the caller who not only spotted the windsurfer in difficulty but dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

"If you see anyone in difficulty, we ask that you too do as this person did and dial 999 and get help to the person."