Image caption Saima Ahmed's body was found four months after she disappeared

The brother of a London woman found dead on an Edinburgh golf course four months after she disappeared has said her death "doesn't make sense".

Saima Ahmed, 36, was reported missing from her home in Wembley on 30 August 2015.

But her body was not found until 9 January 2016 on the grounds of Gogarburn golf course.

Almost five years on from the day she vanished, detectives said Ms Ahmed's death remains unexplained.

Her brother, Sadat Ahmed, returned to Edinburgh to make a fresh appeal for information and said the passage of time had done little to ease the family's pain.

Image caption Sadat Ahmed said the family remain perplexed by the circumstances surrounding his sister's death.

Mr Ahmed said: "We still think about it. We still talk about it. We don't understand.

"Every time we try and go through it in our heads, it does not make any sense to us.

"There is so much that does not make sense to us."

Ms Ahmed is believed to have taken a train from London to Edinburgh, via Hemel Hempstead and Birmingham, when she was reported missing on Sunday 30 August 2015.

Unconfirmed sightings of people matching her description at the time were made at Portobello beach, near Edinburgh.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption CCTV of Ms Ahmed on Platform 1 of Wembley Central station on the day she disappeared

Mr Ahmed, 37, said: "We as a family still don't have any closure, we don't know what's happened, we still don't have any answers and we just want to make an appeal to everyone, anyone who she might have talked to.

"She's very inquisitive, so she was in areas she's never been to before, she would ask questions. I imagine she would have spoken to someone."

He added that it was "so out of character" for Ms Ahmed, who lived in Wembley, to travel to the Scottish capital on her own.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Saima's body was found on the grounds of Gogarburn golf course in Edinburgh

Mr Ahmed believes his sister must have had contact with people to get to the spot where she was found.

He added: "Someone must know something, they must have a conscience. I'd like to think they'd come forward and tell us something.

"But as every year goes by, you lose confidence in getting answers, but we'll never stop, we'll never give up hope."

Det Supt Martin MacLean, of Police Scotland, said the Portobello potential sightings occurred on the evening she was reported missing and by a dog walker on the Monday morning.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have interacted with Ms Ahmed, from taxi drivers to B&B owners.

Det Supt MacLean said the investigation into her death had been "thorough and painstaking" but, to date, officers do not know what Ms Ahmed did in Edinburgh.

Police are still trying to piece together a timeline of her movements but have confirmed she travelled alone and was not thought to be meeting anyone.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Saima was described by her brother Sadat as very inquisitive

Det Supt MacLean said "extensive forensic work" on the body had not provided any evidence of criminality.

He added: "The passage of time from Saima going missing to when her remains were recovered has been the biggest challenge because a lot of the CCTV opportunities disappear.

"We've exhausted every line of inquiry"

Saima was described as Asian, about 5ft 5in, of medium build, with shoulder-length, straight dark hair. She was last seen wearing a dark long V-neck top, black trousers, black shoes and a black jacket.

On the first anniversary of her disappearance, it emerged five Metropolitan Police officers were facing a misconduct investigation over the case.

The move followed complaints from the family that Ms Ahmed's case was treated as "low risk" after she disappeared.