Image copyright Google Image caption The women were injured after an off-road motorcycle mounted the pavement on Hay Avenue

A man has appeared in court charged with driving offences after an off-road motorcycle hit two women in Edinburgh.

The women, aged 18 and 26, were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Hay Avenue at about 14.45 on Sunday 22 March.

Ryan McGovern, 28, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was committed for further examination and remanded in custody