Image copyright Aimee Miller Image caption Firefighters used boats to rescue people from their homes

Emergency crews have been rescuing people from their homes after severe flooding in West Lothian.

The flooding in Broxburn follows heavy rain across parts of Scotland on Thursday.

Firefighters used boats to take people out of flooded houses. Many cars in the town were also stranded up to their roofs in water.

Elsewhere in the central belt, trains were cancelled and roads closed because of flooding.

Image copyright Aimee Miller Image caption The floods followed several hours of heavy rain

ScotRail warned that services across the country would be delayed or cancelled due to "extremely heavy rain flooding".

Floodwater also closed some roads in the east end of Glasgow.

Traffic Scotland said the A77 near the A751, Cairnryan, Dumfries and Galloway, had been restricted in both directions due to surface water affecting the carriageway.