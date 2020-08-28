Roads plan would create 'Europe's largest cul-de-sac'

Image copyright Alex Cole-Hamilton Image caption East Craigs and North Gyle residents have been out putting flyers through people's doors in the area

Residents have criticised road closure plans for an Edinburgh suburb under the Spaces for People programme, saying they fear it will create Europe's largest cul-de-sac.

More than 2,500 people in East Craigs and North Gyle have signed a petition calling for a public consultation.

The proposals are being implemented under emergency measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

City of Edinburgh Council said the move would protect people's safety.

The £5m initiative to facilitate social distancing, is being implemented by the council with funding from the Scottish government.

The plans for several road closures in the East Craigs area were given the green light by councillors last week.

Neal McConnell, who lives in East Craigs, told BBC Scotland he was angry the plans had been able to go through without formal consultation as they were under emergency measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "I am very unhappy that the council is ignoring the residents despite the scale of the community pushback.

"It has not actually been thought through and there has been no engagement with us.

"It will be a nightmare for us to get anywhere when the roads are closed.

"These proposals have been bullied through and the council needs to rethink what it is doing."

Edinburgh's first socially-distanced outdoor public meeting will be held later in Gyle Park about the scheme.

Image copyright Alex Cole-Hamilton Image caption MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who lives in the area, said many people had contacted him with concerns

LibDem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton, who lives in the area, said he had received a lot of emails about the plans.

He said: "What I am most angry about is the complete lack of regard for my constituents opinions by the council.

"It should also not take an opposition politician to organise a public meeting about this.

"There are 3,500 homes in the area that will be materially disadvantaged by these road closures.

"It will create Europe's largest cul-de-sac in terms of the Bughtlin estate in East Craigs."

Steve Pickavance, one of the campaigners behind the petition, said: "We already have wide roads and pavements. These plans will make it very difficult for residents to go about their daily lives.

"It has been pushed through too quickly and is undemocratic."

Ian Maxwell, spokesman for cycle campaign group Spokes, welcomed the measures, saying they would promote cycling.

He said: "The measures are being brought in very quickly which is great because normally they take years and the process is incredibly slow.

"We have found they have been a lot more people trying to cycle but that they are not confident about cycling on roads.

"There will be major benefits for people in the long term for this scheme and the overall gains for society outweigh the immediate disadvantages for people."

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "Plans for a low traffic neighbourhood in East Craigs have been designed with the community in mind, with the goal of protecting their safety while giving them space to travel by foot, bike or wheelchair.

"We have made it really clear from the outset that these are emergency measures designed to protect public safety as we deal with the impact of Covid-19.

"An advantage of their temporary nature is that we can monitor their impact and effectiveness, tweaking and changing elements of the design if necessary."