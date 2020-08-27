Police probe after body found on Salisbury Crags

Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption A large emergency response was visible in Holyrood Park, near the Scottish Parliament

An investigation is under way after a body was discovered on Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 13:20 and inquires were ongoing.

No details about the individual have been released and the force declined to say if the person was male or female.

Pictures from the scene show several police vehicles and a Scottish Ambulance Service incident response unit parked on Queen's Drive.