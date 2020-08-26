Image caption Comiston Road in Edinburgh has been earmarked for cycle ways

More than 70% of comments submitted to Edinburgh council on changes to Comiston Road and Buckstone Terrace have been objections.

It comes as the local authority voted to continue its temporary changes to the adjoining roads for at least another two months.

The scheme is part of a £5m initiative to facilitate social distancing funded by the Scottish government.

It includes one-way cycle lanes and "floating" bus stops.

Pedestrian guard rails have also been removed as part of the Spaces for People programme.

However the Royal National Institute of Blind People has warned the changes would create "an unacceptable level of risk" to those with impaired mobility.

For some roads, including Comiston Road and George IV Bridge, new cycle lanes have led to bus stops being repositioned from the curb side to "floating" between bike lanes and the road.

This means people using the bus stops are required to cross and step on to cycle lanes each time they board or depart a bus.

A total of 167 comments on the changes to Comiston Road and Buckstone Terrace have been submitted to the council.

Of all the comments, 38 are supportive, six are neutral and 123 are objections.

Conservative councillor Jason Rust said: "The amount of public opposition is now absolutely clear.

"The council has brought forward substantial changes to Comiston Road and Buckstone Terrace, a major arterial route into and out of the city, despite three in four local residents being firmly opposed to the council's plans.

"The 73% figure is an enormous amount of opposition and that is from those who were even aware of the scheme, I suspect in fact it is even higher the more awareness has increased."

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convenor, said: "We've had strong support for a segregated cycle lane on Comiston Road and we know that an increasing number of people want to see segregated cycle lanes installed in more places across the city, helping cyclists of all abilities to choose travel by bike wherever possible.

"The notification process is not a full consultation. We were seeking input on the designs and have considered the concerns raised, implementing changes where appropriate to the proposals.

"Ultimately, segregated cycle lanes will provide safe, convenient travel for cyclists as restrictions are eased and traffic on the roads begins to increase."

Story provided by local democracy reporter Noa Hoffman.