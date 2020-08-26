Image copyright @Sharryraffertyx

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a former Fife high school.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the old Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy on Saturday 15 August.

Crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze with six fire engines in attendance at the height of the incident.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged.

Police Scotland said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.