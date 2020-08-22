Image copyright EPA Image caption Pupils will have to wear masks indoors as they move between classes, like these Dutch teenagers

Pupils and staff at a secondary school in Edinburgh have been told to wear face coverings as part of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

From Monday, teachers and pupils at James Gillespie's High School "must wear face coverings indoors whilst moving around between classes".

The school said it followed feedback from pupils, staff and parents.

It comes after pictures emerged on social media showing high school pupils in crowded corridors.

Children are not currently required to wear masks in school, but on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said secondary school students may be required to wear face coverings in the "near future".

The EIS trade union, which represents teachers, has been calling on ministers to issue "stronger advice on face coverings, where physical distancing is not possible".

Union leaders highlight that while wearing face coverings is now mandatory in places such as museums, there is no such regulation for schools.

The school said masks, face coverings and visors would be available free of charge to anyone who had lost or forgotten their own.