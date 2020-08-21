The closure of an Edinburgh road under the "Spaces for People programme", which caused criticism from local residents, is to be reviewed.

Braid Road, which is used by commuters in and out of the city, was closed during the lockdown and remains shut.

However, cycle segregation lanes, widened footpaths and parking bans on more than 40 streets across the city will remain for another two months.

The transport convener said it would stimulate economic benefits in streets.

The £5m initiative to facilitate social distancing, funded by the Scottish government, is being implemented by City of Edinburgh Council.

Plan feedback

At a meeting on Thursday members of the council's policy and sustainability committee voted to maintain seven road closures.

Usual consultation processes have been abandoned and instead "key stakeholders" have been given five days to submit feedback on any plans.

Victoria Street, Waverley Bridge, Stanley Street/ Hope Street, Warriston Road, Cockburn Street, Cammo Walk, Links Gardens will now remain closed until at least November when a review will be taken.

Silverknowes Road will also remain closed off to private cars, however buses will now be allowed access.

Council members also voted for cycle segregation lanes to stay in place along Old Dalkeith Road, Crewe Road South, George IV Bridge, Bank St/Mound, Forrest Road and Ferry Road.

Plans were also approved to implement more than 20 further cycle lanes and widened footpaths across the city.

An amendment by the Conservatives requesting the immediate reopening of Braid Road, Silverknowes Road, Links Gardens, Cammo Walk and Stanley/Hope Street was defeated.

Their calls to halt a further 19 changes to roads across Edinburgh were also voted down.

'Not listening'

Conservative transport spokeswoman, Susan Webber, said: "If the council administration were not listening today to the views of residents then the same elected members should know the residents about to be so negatively impacted were indeed watching policy and sustainability committee proceedings.

"I have already received many emails thanking me for supporting and listening to these communities across the city, in particular in East Craigs.

"I will now take this opportunity to commit to work with these residents to ensure the SNP-Labour promises of constructive consultation takes place as soon as possible."

In a Tweet posted on Wednesday, the committee's convener and SNP councillor for Leith Adam McVey, labelled Conservative views of the Spaces for People "regressive".

Liberal Democrat councillor Kevin Lang said: "We agree with the spirit of Spaces for People but with that being said we have some concerns about whether officers working on the programme are doing the right thing all of the time.

"It is fair and reasonable that where there is evidence a programme is causing problems or challenges, it should be changed. There is a strong case for the council to change its approach on Braid Road."

'Room for improvement'

Liberal Democrat councillor Robert Aldridge accused the council of showing "arrogance and contempt" toward the public in the way that consultations and feedback have been handled.

Green Councillor Alex Staniforth told the meeting: "We are very supportive of the programme, but there is room for improvement."

The council is now looking at ways to make some of the Spaces for People road changes permanent, but there is currently no indication as to any specifics.

The council is also going to request further funding from the Scottish government to expand the Spaces for People programme.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener, said: "Spaces for People is not just about improving Edinburgh's infrastructure, it is about making the city a safer and healthier place to live and work in as we continue to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

"By bringing in these measures we are not only making it easier for residents to walk, wheel and cycle across our city, we are also helping to stimulate economic benefits across Edinburgh's local high streets by making them people-friendly."

Story provided by local democracy reporter Noa Hoffman.