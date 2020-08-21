Image copyright Underbelly Image caption Edinburgh's Christmas market traditionally attracts thousands of visitors

Revamped plans for Edinburgh's winter festivals, which would see Christmas markets and attractions spread across the city centre, have been given the green light by councillors.

Edinburgh Council has agreed with Underbelly, the production firm behind the winter festivals, to stage a six-week programme of events.

It comes as what would have been Edinburgh's 28th Hogmanay street party, was called off last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Access to the winter festivals may be controlled at key sites to ensure social distancing, while the annual fire parade, which traditionally starts the city's Hogmanay festival, will become a static torchlight event.

There will also be a ban on markets and bars in Princes Street Gardens this year.

Subject to planning approval, the Star Flyer and Big Wheel will return.

However, councillors are pressing for somewhere with a hard surface to prevent damage to city centre grass after complaints in previous years.

A "city centre trail" of festive stalls will be spread along the Royal Mile, the Mound Precinct, Castle Street and George Street.

The latter has also been earmarked for a return for Edinburgh's Christmas ice rink, which was controversially ousted from St Andrew Square last year.

What would have been Edinburgh's 28th Hogmanay street party, which has had a capacity of 75,000 in recent years, was called off in July amid fears about social distancing.

However, the arrival of 2021 is set to be marked with what is described as "a series of visually spectacular moments across the city," which Scottish artists will be working on.

Along with the council's funding being kept in place this year, the Scottish government has agreed to maintain more than £200,000 worth of support for the winter festivals to ensure they can go ahead.

There will be no additional financial input from the council above its existing budget if the plans in part or in full cannot go ahead.

The two festivals could be the first major events to be held in the city since the coronavirus outbreak, which led to all of the August festivals being called off.

Council leader Adam McVey said: "We all agree that Edinburgh needs a very different approach to Christmas and Hogmanay this year. Safety absolutely needs to come first and I'm pleased that the proposal for lowering numbers and spreading activity so that we can continue to support local businesses has received cross-party support.

"These plans provide the people of Edinburgh with an enjoyable, fitting series of events to mark the end of what has been one of the most challenging years in living memory."

Charlie Wood, director of Underbelly said: "We're delighted that the council has reached a unanimous decision on the way forward for Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay."

Story provided by local democracy reporter Noa Hoffman.