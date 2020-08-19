Image copyright Google Image caption Rodwhan Ali Al Montsir's body was found in the Firth of Forth off Preston Island in Fife

The body of a man found in the Firth of Forth two weeks ago has been identified.

Rodwhan Ali Al Montsir's death is being treated as unexplained by police.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out and officers said the procurator fiscal "has been informed".

His body was found off Preston Island near Culross in Fife on 5 August. It follows police issuing a photo of a T-shirt with Downtown and the number 1989 on it to try to identify him.

The 41-year-old was from Stirling.