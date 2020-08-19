Police identify body found near Culross
- 19 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man found in the Firth of Forth two weeks ago has been identified.
Rodwhan Ali Al Montsir's death is being treated as unexplained by police.
A post mortem examination is to be carried out and officers said the procurator fiscal "has been informed".
His body was found off Preston Island near Culross in Fife on 5 August. It follows police issuing a photo of a T-shirt with Downtown and the number 1989 on it to try to identify him.
The 41-year-old was from Stirling.