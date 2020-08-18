Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man was wearing a khaki green coloured Primark make T-shirt with Downtown and the number 1989

Police have released a photo of a T-shirt to try to identify a body found in the Firth of Forth a week ago.

The man was recovered from the water near Culross in Fife on Wednesday 5 August.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Officers are appealing for any information which might assist in identifying the man who was aged between 40 and 60.

The man was white, about 5ft 10ins tall and had dark hair which was beginning to go grey.

Det Insp Karen Muirhead, of Police Scotland, said: "When found, he was wearing black coloured Nike make trainers, black coloured three-quarter length Lonsdale make jogging bottoms, a black coloured Lonsdale make hooded top and a khaki green coloured Primark make T-shirt with Downtown and the number 1989 on it, with a skyline image.

"We have checked all our missing person reports and circulated the details across other police forces nationally, however, this has drawn a blank so far."

She added: "I would appeal to anyone who may recognise this description, or who may know of someone who fits this description and who may not have been seen for a while to get in touch with us.

"It is important to us that we trace family members and have this man returned to his family as soon as possible.

"It is sad that so far we have not been able to make contact with any family or friends of the dead man to let them know what has happened to him."