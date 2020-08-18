Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Stephen Jones repeatedly drove a service bus on to the opposite carriageway on the B792

A bus driver has admitted causing the death of a couple after driving dangerously on to the other side of the road in West Lothian.

Stephen Jones, 57, repeatedly drove a service bus on to the opposite carriageway on the B792 Torphichen to West Calder road on 8 January 2019.

Ian McKay, 78, and his wife Helen McKay, 79, from Bathgate, died after the bus hit their car.

Four passengers who were travelling on the bus were also injured.

The single decker bus, operated by EM Horsburgh, was on a route from Livingston to Linlithgow.

Footage of the lead up to the crash with the Vauxhall Corsa was shown to a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh.

It including efforts by Mr McKay to avoid the collision as he steered towards the edge of the B792.

Both vehicles ended up in a farmer's field.

The crash happened on the B792 Torphichen to West Calder road

Jones, from Whitburn in West Lothian, repeatedly drove on to the wrong side of the road, drove at a speed that was excessive for the layout of the road, failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and drove into the path of Mr and Mrs McKay's car.

Advocate depute Steven Borthwick, prosecuting, said four passengers were on the bus.

Mr Borthwick said one of the passengers, Agnes Marshall, 78, was unhappy about the way it was being driven as it was "swinging around the corners" and in her view going too fast.

Another passenger Greg Moodie, 56, said that as the bus pulled away from temporary traffic lights at Torphichen it was gathering speed and momentum quickly and was "going way too fast".

Mr Borthwick told the court: "As the road reached the bend he noted the bus driver made no effort to negotiate the left turn but continued straight on. The bus then continued to travel along the opposing carriageway."

"He states that the bus driver made no attempts to brake and indeed appeared to accelerate before the bus collided with the deceased's car," said the prosecutor.

Jones, who has previous convictions, including for speeding and careless driving, was later interviewed by police and said the bus he was driving was on time and running to schedule.

He said: "I got blinded temporarily by the sun upon going round the corner. It affected me for a few seconds."

He added: "By the time I regained my vision I realised there was a car directly in front of me and gave me no chance to apply an emergency brake."

The judge, Lord Doherty, deferred sentence on Jones until next month. He was remanded in custody.