Torrential rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday have created a 30 metre-wide hole in the Union canal.

Aerial images show part of the canal's embankment near Polmont was washed away during Wednesday's severe weather.

The breach has flooded Scotland's busiest railway line - between Edinburgh and Glasgow - resulting in its closure.

Engineers said efforts to stem the flow of water were ongoing, and warned it could take months to fully repair.

Scottish Canals, the body in charge of maintaining the country's canals, said about 40mm of rain fell in the space of one hour at the site - between Polmont and Muiravonside in Falkirk - on Wednesday.

They said this lead to a significant volume of water flowing into the canal, eventually overtopping and washing away part of the embankment.

Water from the canal then spread across neighbouring fields and flooded the Edinburgh to Glasgow line.

Sandbags and clay dams have been installed either side of the breach to stop the flow of water.

Richard Millar, the director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: "We're making significant progress, but it is very challenging. The water is heading across a number of fields and down on to the Edinburgh-Glasgow railway, where there is significant damage.

"We're getting on top of the situation, but it is going to take us time to get it repaired, it's probably looking at three to four months and a considerable amount of investment."

Changes to rail services

The flooding means ScotRail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh, via Falkirk High, are suspended.

Services between the two cities via Falkirk Grahamston are stopping in Falkirk, where a shuttle bus will take passengers to Edinburgh Park.

Train services between Edinburgh and Dunblane are also suspended.

The route between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central, via Shotts, is operating as normal.

It is still unclear when disrupted services will resume.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Heavy rain and severe flooding has affected a number of areas across the network, including on the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"We're advising customers to check before they travel via our app or visit the journey check page to see the latest information for your journey."