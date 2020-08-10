Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a car on Morningside Road

A 91-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy knocked down and killed in Edinburgh.

Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a red Kia car on Morningside Road on 30 June.

The toddler's 37-year-old mother, Victoria, was also hurt in the incident but was later released from hospital.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Morningside on the day of Xander's funeral.

Police Scotland said a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.