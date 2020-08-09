Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cyclist seriously injured in Livingston by bus

  • 9 August 2020
Image caption The cyclist was struck by a bus on Almondvale Avenue

A cyclist has been seriously injured after he was in collision with a bus in West Lothian.

The accident took place on Almondvale Avenue in the centre of Livingston at about 19:45 on Friday.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sgt Stephen Quinn of Police Scotland said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not spoken to officers to come forward."

