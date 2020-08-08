Image copyright Caledonia Steel Queens Image caption The Caledonia Steel Queens are based in Edinburgh

Scotland's first university women's ice hockey team say they are frustrated they still cannot play yet pubs across Scotland have been able to open.

Players from the Caledonia Steel Queens, based in Edinburgh, have been unable to get on the ice at their local rink since lockdown began in March.

Head coach Richard Gray said the closure of rinks was understandable to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But he said it was now having "a detrimental impact" on the game.

"Taking part in any sport is good for your health both physically and mentally, " he said.

"Having played hockey I know the benefit of seeing teammates regularly.

"It is very difficult to comprehend how pubs have opened, but ice rinks can't open. Unlike other sporting facilities it is not easy to open and close an ice rink due to the procedure in lifting and laying the ice, so the reopening has to be long-term or we will lose rinks completely."

The provisional date for opening ice rinks in Scotland is 14 September - the same time as gyms and other leisure facilities.

Image copyright Peter Lawrie Image caption The Caledonia Steel Queens play at Murrayfield Ice Rink

The continued closure of rinks has cast doubt on whether the season, which usually commences in early autumn, will go ahead.

"The obvious impact is that we can't train and have no idea what, if any, kind of season we'll have," said Richard.

The head coach said his club - which was the officially formed in January 2018 - offered an introduction to ice hockey for many women but that lockdown could lead to them losing many "potential new stars".

"Whilst we are communicating with prospective players on social media, it is simply not the same as offering the chance to give it a go, so I do fear we will lose a generation of players and skaters whilst ice rinks remain closed," he said.

Image copyright Caledonia Steel Queens Image caption Players Aisling Rafter and Vicky Carson are keen to get back on the ice as soon as possible

Vicky Carson, 21, who plays for the Caledonia Steel Queens, has not been on the ice since March.

She said: "It's really disappointing that the rinks aren't open yet. I'm really struggling with no training.

"Ice hockey is a great place for me to focus and it really brings my mood up. I'm especially missing my teammates as well.

"Our summer off season has been prolonged and we are all eager to get back as soon as possible."

Defence-woman Aisling Rafter said she was also worried about the long-term impact for the sport.

"Ice rinks are sports facilities not leisure," she said.

"The national team training is delayed and the general well-being of players and motivation to stay active is lower without regular training.

"On top of this, any new clubs that have just started setting up have unsteady and uncertain incomes now - this could put local clubs into serious debt."

'Robust guidance'

The Scottish government said that for now indoor ice rinks must remain closed "as they involve prolonged close social contact which increases the chance of infection spreading".

A spokesman added: "We know how difficult this situation is for those sectors and activities who are facing a further wait before they can resume and are acutely aware of the potential impact that will have on people's livelihoods.

"We will continue to review the situation to see if earlier reopening is possible, with the intention to provide a further update on 20 August.

"We have been working with the sector to develop robust guidance and protocols that will allow necessary preparation for reopening indoor facilities and swimming pools and provide confidence for the public and members and staff to return with physical distancing and enhanced hygiene measures."