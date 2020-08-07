Image copyright Google Image caption The man crashed on the A92 between Bankhead and Redhouse

A driver has died after crashing on a road in Fife.

The 23-year-old man crashed his silver Honda Civic on the A92 between Bankhead and Redhouse in Glenrothes on Thursday at 23:35.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The A92 was closed in both directions between Bankhead and Redhouse for seven hours for an investigation.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses. Nobody else was involved in the crash.

Sgt Ewan Pearce, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

"I am asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the vehicle prior to the crash, to contact us if you have not already done so.

"We are also asking anyone in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage for anything relevant that could assist with our investigation."