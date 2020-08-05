Image copyright AFP

Pupils will have a phased return to schools in Edinburgh during and after the first week of the new term, the city council has confirmed.

Primary and secondary staff will be at work on Monday and Tuesday next week, with some pupils back from Wednesday.

There will then be a gradual return until all pupils are be back in class by Monday 17 August.

The Scottish government has said it hoped all pupils would be in school by 11 August.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last month that "substantial, hard-earned" progress had been made in suppressing coronavirus, which would allow schools to reopen.

Health and safety

Falkirk Council is among the local authorities to have previously announced its pupils will have a phased return until week two of the new term.

The Edinburgh arrangements have been outlined to parents in a letter from the council.

It says a "delivery plan" has been produced to look at areas such as:

Hygiene and health and safety

Transition support for children with additional support needs

Cleaning and ventilation

Physical distancing measures and health and wellbeing

Equity and raising attainment

School meals and breakfast/after-school clubs.

The council letter also details contingency plans if coronavirus is not suppressed and schools have to resort to 50% attendance with blended learning in place.

Education convener Ian Perry said the council was following the most up-to-date government and Health Protection Scotland advice.

He added: "One of the highest priorities for the council is ensuring that pupils and staff return to the safest possible environment next week.

"Having a phased reopening over the first three days ensures pupils will have time to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements in their schools."

Scottish government guidance issued to councils on 30 July said children should "return to school as quickly and as safely as possible".

Nicola Sturgeon said she expected all pupils to be back in class full time from 18 August "at the very latest".