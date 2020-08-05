Image copyright Miller family

An Edinburgh man who is the only survivor from a household hit by Covid-19 has warned the public not to drop their guard against the disease.

Scott Miller was critically ill in intensive care when his mother and her partner died from the virus.

He knew nothing of their deaths until he was brought out of a medically-induced coma.

Scott shared a flat with his 76-year-old mother Norma, who had dementia, and her partner, who was 69.

The 43-year-old told the BBC: "When I was upstairs in ICU fighting for my life, my mum was in a ward downstairs, basically passing away."

The first sign anything was wrong came on 21 March when Norma had a fall in the flat and, to his surprise, Scott was unable to get her back on her feet.

An ambulance took her to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where she subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Image copyright Miller family Image caption Norma Miller was taken to hospital after falling in her flat

Scott visited her in the ward but cannot remember anything about it. He too was falling ill with coronavirus, and by the end of the week was in the same hospital, critically ill in a medically-induced coma.

By then Scotland was in lockdown.

Scott's sister-in-law Sharlene Miller said: "Norma was in Ward 220 in the Royal Infirmary and Scott was in ICU.

"On the Sunday morning we got a call to say Norma had passed away, and we got a call from the consultant to say that Scott was very ill as well. Then Norma's partner passed away the following Sunday."

Scott's kidneys began to fail. He had pneumonia and blood clots.

Sharlene recalled: "In the week between Norma's funeral and her partner's funeral, each day Scott seemed to deteriorate and they were running out of options. We were at the point where we were maybe going to have to make a decision about turning off his life support.

"On 15 April they nearly lost him. We got a phone call and we thought that was them saying that Scott had passed away, but they'd managed to stabilise him again."

Sharlene's own parents fell ill with Covid-19 but pulled through.

"There was a sense of relief obviously, because I don't think we could have coped with losing Scott as well. When we were able to speak to him and see him, we were elated with that. It was lovely," she said.

Image copyright Miller family Image caption Scott Miller says he lost 22kg after recovering from Covid-19

After three weeks in intensive care, Scott's condition improved. He was brought out of the coma. When they decided it was safe to do so, a nurse told Scott his mother had died.

"When I came round, I just had a gut feeling that something had happened to mum and when the nurse told me it was just disbelief and shock. It was very hard," he said.

In the days that followed, Scott learned that Norma's partner had died, at their home in Edinburgh.

He said: "Again it was just disbelief that it had taken two people who were part of my everyday life.

"The staff in the hospital were absolutely amazing. Two or three of the nurses who treated me were with my mum when she passed away. Every part of the NHS was amazing."

'It's a real killer'

A self-employed locksmith, Scott weighed 22 stone (140kg) before he fell ill but went to the gym three times a week and played hockey.

After having Covid-19, he lost 3.5 stones (22kg) and had to learn to walk again. Four months on, he has no idea when he will be well enough to return to work.

He has been watching with alarm the rise in Covid-19 cases in Scotland and across the UK.

"People need to understand it's a real killer, I don't think people are really taking it seriously.

"People need to know we're not out of it yet. They need to know, just be safe and secure and watch out."