Image copyright JustGiving Image caption Robyn Knox was a keen dancer

The mother of a three-year-old girl knocked down and killed by a car in Fife said her daughter would be "loved for the rest of time".

Robyn Knox, from Cardenden, was hit by a blue Nissan Micra in Main Street in Townhill near Dunfermline on Monday.

Her mother, Danielle Falconer, said: "I am genuinely broken.

"Never did I think on Sunday I'd give you your last bath, your last milkshake and packet of Oreos, or paint your nails for the very last time!"

The primary school teacher added: "Our baby was so unbelievably loved by everyone and will continue to be loved for the rest of time

Sgt Stephen Quinn, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Robyn at this extremely difficult time.

"I wish to send my thanks to the emergency service crews and members of the public who assisted at the scene."

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to get in touch.