Image copyright Alamy Image caption The plan includes the removal of steps and more facilities for storing bikes

Pictures showing how Edinburgh's Waverley train station would look following a major revamp have been unveiled.

The Waverley Masterplan would redevelop the historic station, which is predicted to double its annual footfall over the next 25 years.

The plan is also to make the station more accessible and environmentally friendly.

The Network rail plans have been described as an "exciting concept".

Steps into the station would be removed and cyclists and pedestrians would be prioritised with storage for 1,800 bikes near the entrances.

There are also proposals for new bus and tram hubs on nearby Princes Street and North Bridge.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Footfall at the station is expected to double over the next 25 years

The central booking hall, where the ticket office is based, would be upgraded with toilets, waiting areas, quiet spaces, faith and work spaces.

There would also be a bigger selection of shops.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Michael Matheson said: "The masterplan has produced an exciting concept design which delivers a station that can meet operational requirements for the longer term and improves accessibility for all.

"By introducing new points of access in key areas, this plan will ensure the station becomes a seamless gateway to the Old and New towns of Edinburgh and one that encourages greater commuter, business and leisure use alike.

"The next stage of design work will see how 21st century functionality can be incorporated within the historical setting of Waverley."

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Improving accessiblity has been one of the design challenges

Alex Hynes, managing director of Network Rail, said: "We believe there is a compelling case for making ambitious changes to Waverley which will improve the station for our customers while respecting the history and heritage of this listed structure.

"Waverley has always played a key role in the life of the city and the plans we have unveiled today will help to ensure it continues to do so in the years ahead as we all play our part to revitalise our economy and put the impact of the current pandemic behind us."

Adam McVey, leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: "It's crucial that the station expands capacity to accommodate the growth in passengers and improves accessibility.

"This will not only help Edinburgh be better connected but help us achieve a more equal, carbon-neutral future, with rail well integrated with bus and tram, pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users and those with other mobility issues."