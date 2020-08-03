Image copyright Google Image caption The three-year-old girl was struck by a car in main Street, Townhill, on Monday

A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in a village near Dunfermline.

She was struck by a blue Nissan Micra in Main Street in Townhill.

The fatal collision happened at about 10:10. The girl was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died a short time later.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to get in touch.

The road was closed as crash investigation work took place.

Sgt Stephen Quinn, of Road Policing East, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved with this tragic incident and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

"Our inquiries continue into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone has any information that they contact officers."